This academic year marks the 130th anniversary of the founding of North Park University–and one of the ways we will celebrate is by sharing 130 stories of North Park students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Stories of our community, across generations, academic fields, staff departments, professions, and faith journeys.

You’re invited to watch this video, and to join in the celebration by sharing your own story here: www.northpark.edu/share130/