North Park Cancels International Spring Break Trips Due to COVID-19 Virus.
Check back here for updates about the COVID-19 virus and how it is affecting North Park University’s students, faculty, and staff.
March 5, 2020: Like other universities in Chicago and across the nation—and based on the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—North Park University has canceled all university-sponsored international spring break travel due to the rapidly evolving nature of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
Domestic travel will take place as planned.
Health advice
There are simple actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. It cannot be emphasized enough that good self-care habits are vitally important, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your cough with your sleeve, not your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Don’t share food or drinks.
- If you get sick, stay home and rest.
All daily operations on the campus will continue. The University will provide regular e-mail updates to students, faculty and staff.