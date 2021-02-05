North Park University and UIC Partner on Athletic Training Program Admissions

The Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) requires students, interested in becoming athletic trainers, to graduate from a CAATE-accredited master’s program to take the Board of Certification (BOC) exam; earning a MSAT will prepare students to pass their BOC exam. Interest in the partnership program is expected to be high, as Gen Z college students are passionate about pursuing healthcare-related careers working directly with athletes.

“North Park’s and UIC’s partnership represent the coming together of two higher ed institutions providing students access to a quality education and advance their careers,” said Dr. Kelly Potteiger, North Park’s Professor of Athletic Training.

The two-year curriculum equips graduates with tools and experiences to contribute to the evolution of athletic training and societal health. Students learn through clinical experiences and hands-on training – all taught by a seasoned faculty in the world-class city of Chicago.

“A MSAT degree gives students the opportunity to develop confidence in a challenging, accredited, competency-based program while simultaneously building preparedness for a direct and clear career path,” said Dr. Karrie L. Hamstra-Wright, UIC’s Visiting Director of Undergraduate Studies.