130 Stories: Joseph Segreti

Joseph Segreti, Educational Leadership (Principal endorsement) G‘21

“I’m a teacher and I was looking into pursuing an educational leadership program, so I was put into contact with Dr. Walsh. The first time I talked to him he gave me 45 minutes to an hour on the phone and wanted to take every single question I had.

“The conversation and relationship with him were both so natural, and that continued as I went through the program and even after the program. Through the cohorts Dr. Walsh and Dr. Madl did everything they could to look out for us. Our cohort was two or three classes in when the pandemic hit, but Dr. Madl and Dr. Walsh continued to keep us on track and engage and invest in us.