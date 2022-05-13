130 Stories: Joseph Segreti

Joseph Segreti, Educational Leadership (Principal endorsement) G‘21
“I’m a teacher and I was looking into pursuing an educational leadership program, so I was put into contact with Dr. Walsh. The first time I talked to him he gave me 45 minutes to an hour on the phone and wanted to take every single question I had.
“The conversation and relationship with him were both so natural, and that continued as I went through the program and even after the program. Through the cohorts Dr. Walsh and Dr. Madl did everything they could to look out for us. Our cohort was two or three classes in when the pandemic hit, but Dr. Madl and Dr. Walsh continued to keep us on track and engage and invest in us.
“They would check on us, whether it be a phone call or an email, and anytime we would call they would pick up and were willing to give us the time. When we were finishing up the program, they wanted to get everybody together just to see each other one last time, so we all went out to lunch. I just love that Dr. Walsh and Dr. Madl went out of their way to make sure that we had a family experience and were prepared in an unprecedented time.”