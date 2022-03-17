130 Stories: Katrina Annemarie Giannoni

Katrina Annemarie Giannoni, Nursing, C’22

“North Park takes learning to a whole new level. During my freshman year, I had the opportunity to spend every weekend in our very own cadaver lab. This is by far the most memorable part of my academic career at North Park. It’s great for students wanting to pursue careers in the sciences and gain hands-on experience while receiving guidance from experts in the field.

“North Park is not only helping me to prepare for my future career but to prepare for life. Life will have rough seas and smooth sailing, but North Park has taught me that while rowing the ship might not always be easy, we Vikings must hold each other up, and together we can rise.