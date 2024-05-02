North Park Chamber Singers to Perform in Final Bach Week Festival

North Park’s Chamber Singers have been chosen to participate in the last ever Bach Week Festival in the culminating May 5 concert, a performance of Bach’s famous Mass in B Minor.

Over the years, North Park musicians have been invited to perform in dozens of Bach Week Festivals, an event organized by a small group of Evanston-based volunteers. They say that after 50 years of performances, with a few COVID-19-related interruptions, it’s time to retire the beloved festival, which features the Baroque-era work of Bach and his contemporaries.

For their part, North Park’s Chamber singers will perform at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Evanston in a concert led by the festival’s Music Director Richard Webster and featuring a variety of performances by renowned local singers. Webster told WFMT, Chicago’s classical music radio station, “that it’s the right time for Bach Week to bid adieu, and on a high note.” Read more at the WFMT site.