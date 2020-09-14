North Park University Rankings Jump in 2021 U.S. News & World Report

Midwest Regional Rankings Climb 22 Spots

Chicago, Illinois — September 14, 2020 — North Park University (North Park) jumped 22 spots in the 2021 Midwest regional rankings, U.S. News & World Report announced today. The nearly 3,000 student campus community on Chicago’s near northside — with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio moved from 61 up to 39 this year out of 87 schools.

In the sum of its three distinctives — Christian, city-centered, and thoroughly intercultural — North Park finds its unique value, its competitive advantage, and its opportunity to continue this upward trajectory and emerge as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

The 2021 U.S. News & World Report Midwest regional rankings also measured: Campus Ethnic Diversity, Social Mobility, and Best Undergraduate Teaching.

Campus Ethnic Diversity

North Park tied for third most diverse institution in the region. “North Park is a thoroughly intercultural institution fully committed to the success of every student,” said North Park President Mary K. Surridge, “and we were encouraged to recently be named a Hispanic Serving Institution.”

The University’s Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life helps students of all backgrounds feel welcome and included. “Cultural clubs, student success programming, and advocacy are just a few ways we support students in our missional commitment to prepare them for lives of significance and service,” Surridge said.

College-bound students who seek a diverse environment will appreciate North Park’s thoroughly intercultural campus.

Social Mobility

North Park ranked 14th out of 87 in Social Mobility — as measured by graduated students who received federal Pell grants.

“North Park’s active recruitment of promising Pell-eligible students compels our responsibility to support them in achieving their goals, preparing them to contribute to their families, the workforce, and their faith communities,” Surridge said.

Best Undergraduate Teaching

North Park was one of only 17 schools recognized for Best Undergraduate Teaching, based on responses to a 2020 U.S. News peer assessment survey of college presidents, provosts, and admissions’ deans.

“At North Park, our talented and committed faculty embraces the extraordinary opportunity to educate a thoroughly intercultural student population, in the world-class city of Chicago, at a University deeply rooted in the Christian faith,” Surridge said.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

