Supporting Degree Completion: North Park Boosts Transfer Scholarships

North Park University will increase its merit-based scholarship awards to transfer students by up to 25%, a move that will provide more access and should help traditional transfer students reach degree completion.

Under North Park’s new award structure, students will receive up to 18,000 annually, depending on their GPA. Transfer students with a GPA of 2.5 and above are eligible for the scholarships. This is the second time in five years North Park has increased its transfer scholarship amounts.

Associate Director of Transfer Admissions Malcolm Parker said, “At North Park University, scholarships serve as an indispensable bridge that enable our transfer students to reach their academic and personal aspirations. By providing financial support, we open doors of opportunity, ensuring each student can unlock their full potential and thrive in their educational journey.”

The scholarship increase is the latest example of how North Park supports its transfer students. North Park continues to offer transfer credit agreements with many Chicagoland community colleges. These agreements ease the transition from a two-year college to a four-year college, helping students transfer as many credits as possible.