Community Update: Congratulations Class of 2020

Virtual Commencement

Class of 2020! This Saturday, we will celebrate your accomplishments in a virtual Commencement that will include graduates of the Undergraduate, Graduate, School of Professional Studies, and Seminary programs. Our Virtual Commencement Ceremony will be hosted online at 10 am CDT this Saturday, May 9, 2020. The video will stream on both YouTube and Facebook. While we wish we could all be together in person, we hope you can join us online.