Community Update: Dance Parties, Marathons, and More!

Health & Wellness

Starting Today! — Join the first-ever North Park University Virtual Race from May 1–May 31! The goal is 52.4 miles (a double marathon) for the month. You can walk, run, bike, skate, etc. to roll through quarantine. All workouts will be logged in the Endomondo app which is linked here. Endomondo is a free fitness app that you can use to track workouts, set goals, take part in challenges, and keep up with friends’ fitness activities. Contact Director of Wellness Ericka Adams with any questions.

And be sure to check out the new Virtual Group Fitness links for May!

Don’t miss out. Join our group fitness classes on zoom every day. We are here to keep you motivated and to help you continue to reach your fitness goals!



Cardio Intervals Weekdays, Monday–Friday, 4 pm https://zoom.us/j/ 650594181

Zumba Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am

Zoom Meeting ID: 209 239 6229

Zoom Meeting Password: 694734

Cardio Intervals Saturday and Sunday, 9 am https://zoom.us/j/ 650594181