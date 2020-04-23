Community Update: Staying Strong, Together

In these times of physical separation, we as the North Park community still want to stay emotionally and socially connected! If you have anything to share with the North Park community, please reach out and email us at UMC@northpark.edu. We’d love to hear from you and share how all of us are doing while we are apart.
Employee Thank You — Andrea Nevels
Keep calm and Viking on . . . like Vice President of Student Engagement Andrea Nevels, who continues to support our students as she works from home. Thank you, Vice President Nevels!
Standing Together Against Racism
The North Park University social psychology classes invite you to join virtually the national, annual campaign to Stand Against Racism. While we cannot stand together in person this year, we encourage you to take the pledge against racism, write your member of congress or senator, and support a full, accurate census in 2020. Learn more here.
Mindful of the continuing affliction of institutional and structural racism as well as the daily realities of all forms of bias, prejudice and bigotry in my own life, my family, my circle of friends, my co-workers and the society in which I live, with conviction and hope:
I take this pledge, fully aware that the struggle to eliminate racism will not end with a mere pledge but calls for an ongoing transformation within myself and the institutions and structures of our society.
I pledge to look deeply and continuously in my heart and in my mind to identify all signs and vestiges of racism; to rebuke the use of racist language and behavior towards others; to root out such racism in my daily life and in my encounters with persons I know and with strangers I do not know; and to expand my consciousness to be more aware and sensitive to my use of overt and subtle expressions of racism and racial stereotypes;
I pledge to educate myself on racial justice issues and share what I learn in my own communities even if it means challenging my family, my partner, my children, my friends, my co-workers and those I encounter on a daily basis
I pledge, within my means, to actively work to support public policy solutions that prominently, openly and enthusiastically promote racial equity in all aspects of human affairs; and to actively support and devote my time working to eradicate racism from our society.
I join the North Park University, PSYC 3500 Social Psychology classes in taking a stand against racism today and every day.
Thank You to Our Health Care Workers
Nursing professor Heather Duncan has put her own safety on the line to take care of vulnerable Chicagoans suffering from COVID-19. Read about her calling here.
Inspiring Music for Uncertain Times
Annie Picard has been at NPU since 1998, teaching our undergraduate and Master of Music students voice lessons and classes. To encourage us now, she has selected music about connection: connection to our earth, emotions, beautiful sounds, joie de vivre, amazing musicians, words, nature, freedom, and peace.
Pavarotti’s Great Hits | Luciano Pavarotti
“I’m a Pavarotti junky because it’s so obvious how much he loves to sing! He radiates joy. The voice is glorious, also!”
Health & Wellness
Join the first-ever North Park University Virtual Race from May 1–May 31! The goal is 52.4 miles (a double marathon) for the month. You can walk, run, bike, skate, etc. to roll through quarantine. All workouts will be logged in the Endomondo app linked here. Endomondo is a free fitness app that you can use to track workouts, set goals, take part in challenges, and keep up with friends’ fitness activities. Contact Director of Wellness Ericka Adams with any questions.
NPU Social: Blue & Gold Day
Thank you to all who supported North Park’s Blue & Gold Day! We appreciate you!
To Lift Our Spirits
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, people are doing kind things for others, even for complete strangers. If you have been helped, or you have witnessed others going out of their way to help, let us know! Send your short stories to UMC@northpark.edu, and put Good News in the subject field. We’ll share them here.
NPU alum Maggie Pagan is uniting her block in Chicago. Read her story on blockclubchicago.org
Scripture of the Week
“When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought joy to my soul.”
—Psalm 94:19
