Diversity Efforts Honored in Annual Multicultural Celebration

North Park’s Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life honored student leaders, faculty, and staff for their diversity efforts of significance and service in its Annual Multicultural Celebration. Taking the event on-line this year, the event was broadcasted on Facebook Live—where the Multicultural Student Leader recognition, Champion of Diversity Award, and Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life Director’s Award were presented.

Multicultural Student Leader Recognition

The Multicultural Student Leader recognition honors graduating seniors who are currently or previously executive members of North Park’s cultural clubs; student workers with at least one and a half years of service in the Collaboratory or the Office of Diversity; or prior Diversity Representatives in the Student Government Association.

Award recipients included: