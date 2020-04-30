Diversity Efforts Honored in Annual Multicultural Celebration

North Park’s Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life honored student leaders, faculty, and staff for their diversity efforts of significance and service in its Annual Multicultural Celebration. Taking the event on-line this year, the event was broadcasted on Facebook Live—where the Multicultural Student Leader recognition, Champion of Diversity Award, and Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life Director’s Award were presented.
Multicultural Student Leader Recognition
The Multicultural Student Leader recognition honors graduating seniors who are currently or previously executive members of North Park’s cultural clubs; student workers with at least one and a half years of service in the Collaboratory or the Office of Diversity; or prior Diversity Representatives in the Student Government Association.
Award recipients included:
- Sheyla Castellanos
- Mara Franzen
- Ashorina Houma
- Elena Lawando
- Hannah Lewis
- Elsie McConaughey
- Shalini Mody
- Kosi Okeke
- Esther Upturi
Champion of Diversity Award
Highlighting North Park’s faculty, staff, and administration, the Champion of Diversity Award is presented to those who have conducted exceptional work in the areas of interculturalism, restorative justice, or racial reconciliation. Richard Kohng and Dr. Gwendolyn “Dr. P” Purifoye received the Champion of Diversity Award, for their contributions and leadership.
Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life Director Award
The Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life Director Award recognizes a person or group’s involvement in fostering an inclusive and intercultural campus culture.
This year, the award went to North Park’s Women’s Basketball Team, honoring:
- Amanda Crockett, Head Coach
- Annie Shain, Assistant Coach
- Sam Ervin, Graduate Assistant Coach
- Players: Lauryn Alba Garner, Esther Miller, Angelina Villasin, Alana Santos, Sinead Molloy, Jacki Rapp, Lauren Lee, Kendra Jackson, Emily Czuhajewski, Tyra Walker, Zakiya Newsome, Josie Summerville, Kayla Patterson, Nicole Hansen, Alisha Panthier, Yesenia Rodriguez, Jayla Johnson