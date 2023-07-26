National Student Clearinghouse MOVEit Data Incident

CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ALERT

North Park University has been notified by one of the university’s service providers, the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), that certain personally identifiable information and data of some members of our student community may have been impacted by the MOVEit Transfer tool data security incident that is affecting millions across the country. The scope and extent of this data security incident is still under investigation.

The university takes data privacy and security very seriously and is working diligently with our information technology and cybersecurity teams, as well as the National Student Clearinghouse, to determine the full scope of the incident and response. If it is determined that North Park student community members were affected by this attack, appropriate action will be taken, including notifications.

It is important to note that North Park University systems were not accessed or impacted as part of the data security incident. Once notified of the data security incident, the university took immediate action to verify its systems were secure. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

For more information on National Student Clearinghouse data security incident, please visit: alert.studentclearinghouse.org

In the meantime, we urge all campus community members to follow these steps to protect their information and stay safe online: