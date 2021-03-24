North Park Recognizes Student Intercultural Leaders at 2021 Annual Multicultural Awards Celebration

North Park’s Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life (ODIL) celebrates the talent and dedication students have demonstrated throughout the year as leaders in diversity. During the Annual Multicultural Awards Celebration on March 26 via a virtual Facebook live event, select students will be recognized for academics, athletics, campus involvement, community service, and involvement surrounding diversity, advocacy, and justice.

The celebration features awards in:

Multicultural Student Leader Recognition

ODIL Director’s and Assistant Director’s Awards

Honors Convocation Diversity Award

Reflecting the University’s core values—Christian, intercultural, and city-centered— North Park is committed to highlighting the significance of diversity through the work of the ODIL, numerous cultural clubs, and events such as the Annual Multicultural Awards Celebration. Marcus Payne II, the Assistant Director of North Park’s ODIL, highlights the importance of recognizing intercultural leaders.

“The Office of Diversity would not be without the diversity club leaders and dedicated faculty and staff who live out the true mission of the University. I am extremely grateful to learn from and walk alongside these talented leaders,” said Payne.