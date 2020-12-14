North Park Staffer Starts Fundraiser for Tre Kronor

Amid the pandemic, Andersonville resident and North Park employee Kristine Aronsson has launched a fundraising effort for a handful of local Swedish businesses, including North Park’s beloved Tre Kronor restaurant.

Aronsson, Director of Advising for Advanced Education in the Health Professions, recognized that the ban on indoor dining was having a devastating effect on local Swedish businesses. So, she started GoFundMe campaigns for Tre Kronor and Andersonville’s Svea Restaurant and neighboring Simon’s Tavern.

Tre Kronor GoFundMe

Simon’s and Svea GoFundMe

Her efforts were noticed by Block Club Chicago, whose subsequent article noted that many of Andersonville’s stalwart Swedish businesses, including the Swedish Bakery and two delicatessens, have closed in recent years. The loss of Swedish businesses is especially hard because the neighborhood is steeped in Swedish tradition.

Aronsson hopes North Parkers will support the businesses, particularly Tre Kronor.

“I know that Tre Kronor is a special place for a lot of North Parkers, and they have hired many students from here over the years.”