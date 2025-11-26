NPU Choir Director Co-Founds Evanston Folk Group

Photo courtesy of Evanston Roundtable.

Kaitlyn Foley, a voice instructor and conductor at North Park University, has co-founded the Evanston Folk Choir, a diverse group of singers who perform a range of music, from classic arrangements to Dolly Parton numbers.

Foley founded the group with friend and fellow musician Stephanie Gregoire last spring, growing the choir from 40 to 90 participants this fall. Interested singers do not need to audition or even have a musical background, Foley told Evanston Roundtable.

“A really important part of musicianship is sight reading and reading music, but it can hinder you as a musician if you do nothing but that,” Foley said. “It’s not the only legitimate way to make music.”

Foley also directs a choir at Evanston Township High School and leads a choir of retired women in Wilmette, Illinois, known as Women of Note. Read more about Foley and the Evanston Folk Choir at Evanston Roundtable.