As we enter Holy Week isolated, alone, and confined to our homes, could there be a better time to reflect upon the modern day equivalent of the cross and the experiences of those who know it best. Join us in this journey through the Stations of the Cross and the stories of those who sit closest to where Jesus would be if Good Friday were today.

We thank all the friends and faculty of the School of Restorative Arts who took the time to give voice to these stories, Pastor Cheryl Lynn Cain and Pastor Alicia Reese for compiling this resource. And we thank Jess Fogel for production and editing.