Weekly Update: Fall Connections

Greetings, North Park Students, Faculty and Staff:

The fall semester is in full swing, and campus continues to buzz with the energy of North Parkers old and new. If you see a new face, say hello! Let’s ALL connect with each other and our community.

Vaccination Clinic for All North Parkers

Take advantage of free Covid-19 and Flu vaccines next Thursday, September 16. Just bring a North Park ID and your insurance card to the Johnson Center Balcony any time between 10:00 am–1:00 pm to get a free shot, provided by Jewel-Osco.

Don’t have insurance but still want a shot? Email healthservices@northpark.edu or call them at 773-244-4897.

Art Alum Displays Work in Carlson

Be sure to check out the found-object sculptures of artist Stephen Signa-Alves C’12. The exhibit, Place of Waiting, explores the meaning of temporary environments, places such as airports, where we find ourselves cooling our heels throughout our lives.

Signa-Alves will be discussing his work Sept. 28 from 4:00–6:30 pm in the Carlson Tower Gallery.

Our Athletes are Off to a Fast Start!

Congrats to Viking Patrycja Miazek, who was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women’s Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Week! The honor came after her outstanding performance in the Vikings’ season opener last week.

Miazek placed first in the women’s 4K at Elmhurst’s Earlybird Invitational at Eldridge Park. She won the event with a time of 15:17.3 in a field of 112 athletes, coming back from second place with a half mile left and winning by nine-tenths of a second. Miazek joined the Vikings’ cross-country program in the spring and this was her first-ever race after her career as a tennis athlete.

Meanwhile, our powerful women’s volleyball team is undefeated after three games. We have two games tomorrow vs. Knox College and Dominican University in River Forrest, IL. Next home game: North Central College will visit Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 pm.

Check out the official website of North Park athletics for fall sports rosters, results and game times.

Go Vikings!

Ultimate Frisbee is For Everyone!

Looking for a new way to meet people, get some exercise, and have fun? Try North Park’s beloved men’s IM team, the Lost Boys. Or the women’s team, Allihopa. Enjoy fellowship, practice several times a week, and travel to tournaments all over Illinois.

Ladies, contact allihopa.npu@gmail.com; Gents, reach out to dajohnson3@northpark.edu.

Until next week: mask up, and socialize smartly!