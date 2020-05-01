Dr. Max Lee Receives Henry Resident Fellowship

Dr. Max Lee, North Park’s Associate Professor of the New Testament, has been selected by the Carl F.H. Henry Center for Theological Understanding to receive the 2020-2021 Henry Resident Fellowship.

Oriented towards the welfare of the church, the Fellowship supports and encourages the connection between evangelical scholarship and modern science to address questions related to the goodness of creation. As a part of the scholar-in-residence program, Dr. Lee will develop his research project in a collaborative environment on Trinity Evangelical Divinity School’s Deerfield campus during the 2020-2021 academic year.

In his research project, Natural Desire as a Moral Index of What is Good, Dr. Lee will explore the theory and theology of pleasure and how to enjoy the gifts of God while avoiding idolatrous practices. Uniting natural order with moral order, his project begins with a biblical-theological framework on the purposes of pleasure while also examining how pleasure operates in an interdisciplinary dialogue with the health sciences. It engages Scripture, theology, medical studies on trauma, the psychology of addiction, and the neuroscience of mimesis.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Lee says, “Many thanks also to North Park Theological Seminary and North Park University who have made provisions for my sabbatical year and for their communal support.”