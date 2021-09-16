130 Stories: Alyssa Anderson

Alyssa Anderson, Assistant Professor of Athletic Training and Clinical Education Coordinator, C’11

“My first year as faculty, John Hjelm asked me if I would help chaperone his cross-country ski trip course at Covenant Point. Another faculty member had to have surgery and couldn’t go, but I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea. I would not have called myself a cross-country skier. However, seeing John on that trip, how much energy he got from teaching in that environment, really made an impression. John’s love for students and Covenant Point really shone through. He was so joyful to get to share this place that was important to him with students who became so important to him.

“Over the years, the trip evolved as John passed the torch to Kesia Shirkey, who later passed it to me. What remained throughout were the connections formed between people and with Covenant Point. The year I led the trip, another alum, Dustin Johnson, who had participated as a student his first year, now a decade later was on staff at Covenant Point and in charge of ski instruction. It was fun to hear how the trip had evolved through his eyes.

“In the last few years, many of our students were from Chicago and didn’t have a lot of experience in rural environments, so it was an opportunity for them to enjoy nature in the wintertime, step out of their comfort zones, learn new skills, and meet people they otherwise wouldn’t. For commuter students, it was an opportunity to experience community. You could tell that people who would otherwise never meet each other were going to become study buddies, get coffee on campus, or just have someone else they would recognize outside of their major.