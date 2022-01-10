130 Stories: Juanita Koziol

Juanita Koziol, G’21

“My extraordinary experience as a North Parker has taught me deep compassion for everyone I meet, reminding me that everyone has a unique story. This impact has allowed me to be of better service to others in my life, career, and community.

“Being part of the North Park community means I am fully injected with the knowledge, skills, experience, and compassion to pursue my dreams. Living through this pandemic as a graduate student could feel lonely and stressful at times. It was critical to maintain a socially connected support group that included friends, family, professors, and other North Parkers. Engaging through video or phone calls at least one or twice a week helped me stay rejuvenated, relaxed, and focused on successfully completing my degree.

“North Park was prepared to ensure their students had all the essentials to not give up, stay safe, stay motivated, and enjoy the unique process of degree completion. During COVID, I was truly grateful for North Park’s financial aid team. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. They helped me successfully complete my graduate program with a variety of financing options, including grants and scholarship programs that I never thought were possible for my situation.”