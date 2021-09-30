130 Stories: Kathleen Flores

Kathleen Flores, C’22, Nursing

“Attending North Park in the heart of Chicago has provided me with many opportunities to engage with my community as well as explore and be immersed in the culture of the city. One of the most memorable of these opportunities was through a Catalyst event for my Immigrant Identities class. We visited the Global Gardens Refugee Training Farm in Albany Park, which provides refugees with access to fresh fruits and vegetables and opportunities to engage in their community. Through storytelling and conversation, the individuals and families involved with Global Gardens shared with us about their cultures, identities, and experiences living in Chicago, as well as ways that we as a community can support refugees who have recently arrived in the U.S.

“I was able to learn more about current immigration issues as well as engage in cultural events and service/advocacy programs for immigrants and refugees in the Albany Park community. As a future nurse, I will work with patients of different cultures and ethnicities, so by learning more about the people in my community and engaging in programs such as Global Gardens, I hope to gain a better understanding of others and provide the best care for my patients.“