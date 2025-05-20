A Decade of North Park’s Blue & Gold Day

In late April, the North Park community rallied together on campus and off for North Park’s annual day of giving, Blue & Gold Day. In reaching its 10th anniversary this year, it has become part of North Park’s history.

First known as NPU125 in 2015, the same year as North Park’s 125th anniversary, 466 donors contributed $135,901 to the North Park Fund, which touches all parts of the university and seminary, contributing to financial aid, student services, and campus infrastructure.

As Blue & Gold Day evolved, its fundraising efforts expanded to include the Student Care Program, which assists students experiencing financial hardships, and the Viking Club, which supports student-athletes with rising equipment, facilities maintenance, and travel costs. This year marks North Park’s fourth supporting all three funds through Blue & Gold Day.

Advancement Operations Specialist Jennifer Kon has been involved in the project since its inception, recalling the community’s united effort to support the North Park Fund. “It was an all-hands-on-deck effort staffing our first-ever Blue & Gold Day to make a real difference for students,” she said.

In 2025, 541 donors—representing 32 states and two countries—contributed $318,148, more than doubling the amount from the first Blue & Gold Day.

“Each year, Blue & Gold Day exemplifies the power of collective generosity, bringing together alumni, faculty, staff, and friends to support North Park’s mission,” said Annual Giving Manager Emily Black, Blue & Gold Day’s current project manager.

She continued, “Every contribution—whether five dollars or thousands—fuels student success, strengthens campus programs, and reinforces the spirit that defines our community.”

The North Park community’s concerted impact on Blue & Gold Day and beyond ensures that the university and seminary continue to thrive for future generations of students.