A Servant of God Through Her Profession

“God doesn’t make junk,” Karen Calloway BA ’26 learned from her grandmother as a child—a truth she has carried through a lifetime of service. Calloway graduated this May from North Park University’s School of Professional Studies with her Bachelor of Arts in Counseling Psychology, capping an academic journey as remarkable as the life that led her there.

Born in 1959, Calloway has a high IQ paired with a learning disability, which means she processes information differently from others. Due to inadequate support during her primary schooling, she failed courses and “essentially sat in a dark room” during the day.

At home, academic support was also hard to come by, but thankfully, her grandmother was present to instill confidence and faith in her.

“My grandmother would stand me in front of the mirror and ask God to let me see myself as he sees me,” Calloway said. “She would talk to me about the Bible, showing me verses proving that ‘God doesn’t make junk.'”

This faith has carried her throughout her entire life.

In adulthood, Calloway joined the United States Army National Guard and later became a youth case manager through agencies that worked at city-, state-, and country-wide levels—all without a high school diploma. “It was the life that God ordained for me,” she said.

Her son followed in her footsteps, attending the United States Military Academy. Shortly after, however, the September 11 attacks occurred, and he was called to active duty. After three tours, he came home in 2009 but unfortunately experienced post-traumatic stress disorder.

Calloway used her God-given gifts to care for her son during this difficult time. “God gave me the grace to counsel him,” she said. “He gave me the strength to help my son navigate this challenge.”

In 2016, Calloway’s mother became ill, and she decided to retire from her case management position to care for her. While doing so, her son became physically sick in 2021. After caring for both him and her mother through 2023, they passed away in the same year.

It was during these challenging years that God guided her to get her degree. Speaking on the emotional caregiving she administered to young adults in her career and family members while experiencing illness, she said, “God called for me to become credentialed to do what He has done for me for others.”

Amidst caregiving and grieving, Calloway earned her high school diploma in 2021, her Associate of Arts from Triton College in 2024, and then felt drawn to attend North Park for her bachelor’s.

As with any student, Calloway’s first stop at North Park was with the Office of Admissions. She described Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions Malcolm Parker MOL ’22, her transfer counselor, as the anchor of her North Park experience. His servant’s heart, attentiveness, and grounded demeanor supported her not only in her admission experience but throughout her studies at the university.

She said once classes began, she understood why God led her to North Park. “God’s heart was deposited into the instructors,” she stated. “Hannah Barbosa, the counseling psychology program coordinator and academic advisor, was a great blessing to me, as was Vanessa Serrano, the accommodations and academic support specialist coordinator.”

Through these relationships with staff, professors, fellow students, and the material itself, Calloway felt God’s presence at North Park every step of the way. From her “Introduction to the Bible” course to her “Psychobiology” course, she found the intersection of faith and biology particularly inspiring, as well as the concepts of servant leadership and “seed planting” in spiritual development.

In the fall, Calloway will continue her education through North Park in the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, which has recently been accredited.

As she looks toward her graduate studies, Calloway offered this to fellow North Parkers: “It’s not about the profession; it’s about being a servant for God’s people through your profession.”