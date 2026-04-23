Alumni Gather for NPU-Hosted Blue & Gold Day Fika

North Park University President Mary K. Surridge hosted an intimate group of about 30 alumni at a special fika, a traditional Swedish coffee gathering, to kick off North Park’s annual day of giving.

The Blue & Gold Day event was held at beloved local institution Tre Kronor, where North Park staff members enjoyed Swedish pastries and coffee while mingling with alumni to discuss the importance of Blue & Gold Day. This year, the event raised nearly $200,000, all of which directly benefits students via the North Park and Student Care Funds and the Viking Club, which funds athletic programs.

But the Fika’s purpose was to kick off the day in a festive, friendly way, said Vice President for Advancement Mike Nevergall MNA ’13.

“Fika is not about working, it’s about socializing and getting to know each other,” Nevergall said. He thanked the assembled crowd for coming and urged them to continue supporting North Park, no matter the size of their donation.

This year’s Blue & Gold Day theme was “light the way,” with friends and alumni encouraged to wear the school’s colors and post about their contributions on social media.