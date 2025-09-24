Alumnus Co-Authors Book on Leading Through Disruption

Aaron Olson BA ’96, an executive vice president at business consultancy Aon, has co-authored Strategy and Change: Finding Opportunity in Disruption Through Insight, Choice, and Risk, which was released on September 23.

Designed to help business leaders navigate a corporate landscape defined by economic disruption and artificial intelligence, the book draws on its authors’ consulting experience and academic research, using real-life examples from The Walt Disney Company, General Electric, and 3M Company.

Olson, an adjunct professor at Northwestern University, co-wrote the book with colleagues and fellow academics Ward Ching, Richard Waterer, and B. Keith Simerson.

“With disruption no longer the exception but the norm, this book delivers a blueprint for organizational resilience and growth,” according to its publisher, John Wiley & Sons Inc. “The book is especially relevant for executives, board members, strategy professionals, and rising leaders charged with making tough choices in turbulent times.”