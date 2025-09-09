Alumnus Edgar Torres Leads ECC’s Hispanic Outreach Mission

Edgar Torres MA ’16 grew up in the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC) and says his most important work is developing the next generation of Latino church leaders.

“I’ve seen the passion and the gifts in our youth and young adults,” said Torres, who was named president of Asociación Latina de la Iglesia del Pacto Evangélico (ALIPE) for the ECC in May. “However, I’ve also seen the lack of access. So many of our young people are navigating life without the spiritual, educational, or professional opportunities they need to grow.”

He knows about these barriers firsthand and feels a strong responsibility to tear them down and build up opportunities for those affected. For instance, he knows the value of a good education.

“But I also know what it costs, not just financially, but emotionally and culturally. For many in our community, pursuing higher education means stepping into spaces that don’t always understand or affirm their identity. My work gives me the chance to help bridge that gap. I want Covenant Latino leaders to feel seen and supported, whether through new resources, scholarships, or meaningful representation.”

As part of his work at ALIPE, Torres hopes to break down language barriers by hiring more bilingual church leaders. In his role at Covenant Living, Torres said he has learned how to develop young leaders, and summers spent at Covenant camps have taught him how to reach young people early in their spiritual journeys.

Torres said North Park also played a huge role in his journey, with one of his professors providing resources to the youth group he led, allowing them to attend a winter church camp.

“That kind of support meant a lot. It was personal, rooted in relationship, and shaped the way I do ministry today,” said Torres, who is married and the father of a one-year-old daughter. “I truly don’t think I’d be where I am without the connections I found through North Park and the ECC.

In addition to his work with ALIPE, Torres is an award-winning videographer who creates films for North Park and other clients.