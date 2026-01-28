Beloved Professor, Covenant Pastor C. John Weborg Passes Away

Longtime Covenant pastor Rev. Dr. C. John Weborg NPJC ’56, NPTS ’61, a North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS) professor and champion of spiritual direction and formation, passed away December 13, 2025, at age 88.

Weborg was known for the spiritual conversations and deep relationships he formed with his students and colleagues, many of whom entered the ministry because of him.

“There are teachers who educate, and then there are those who open vistas, showing you worlds you didn’t know existed,” wrote ordained ECC minister Stan Friedman of Weborg in 2014. “That’s what John has been for many of us. He could tell us what lay before us, but he was more interested in seeing us explore.”

In 2011, in honor of Weborg’s nearly 30 years of teaching at NPTS, North Park named the C. John Weborg Center for Spiritual Direction after him.

Weborg was an active member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Princeton and worked as a chaplain at Freedom House Illinois, a shelter for victims of domestic abuse. He is survived by several relatives, including his son, daughter, and six grandchildren.

