Counseling Group Hosts Brunch for NPU’s MACMHC Students, Alumni

About 15 current and former students in North Park University’s (NPU) Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling (MACMHC) program attended a brunch held by the Illinois Counseling Association (ICA) over NPU’s October Homecoming weekend.

“The meeting was a good mix of students and graduates,” said Dr. Ashley Roberts, assistant professor of counseling and director of clinical training for the MACMHC program. “Attendees were able to connect about their experiences in the program and their clinical work.”

The organization is led by Roberts and Dr. Elizabeth Pierre, associate professor of pastoral care and counseling. The student executive committee consists of Cindy Williams BA ’23 (president), Lizzy Sullivan (current student, vice president), Jami Newell (current student, secretary), and Robbie Klinger (treasurer).

NPU’s affordable and convenient MACMHC program teaches students the skills necessary for effective client assessment, diagnosis, and treatment. The ICA’s mission is to gather current students and alumni in a supportive community of counselors looking to impact the community through acts of service.