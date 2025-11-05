Dennis Edwards Co-Edits InterVarsity Press Reference Book

Seminary Dean and Vice President of Church Relations Rev. Dr. Dennis R. Edwards

is one of four scholars named as editor of the second edition of The Dictionary of the Later New Testaments and its Developments, an InterVarsity Press publication.

“A new generation of Bible readers needs to become familiar with the growing

body of scholarship—particularly from women and other minoritized

researchers—that addresses writings and topics distinct from yet in continuity with

the Gospels and Pauline literature,” said Edwards. The updated version will help

readers better understand the New Testament, he continued.

