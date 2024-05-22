Illinois Board of Higher Education Grants Fellowship to North Park Nursing Educator

Associate Professor Kristina King has earned one of 76 nurse educator fellowships the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) awarded for the 2024 fiscal year. King has worked in North Park University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences since 2022.

Each fellowship totals $10,000, and recipients will utilize it for professional development to enhance their practice as nurse educators and their respective institutions’ nursing programs. IBHE intends this investment will help fill a shortage of healthcare workers with qualified registered nurses.

King is working toward her nursing doctorate at Illinois State University. She said, “I am grateful for this award, as it helps pay my tuition and allows me to expand my knowledge of the Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing student population,” whom she educates at North Park.

Read more about the fellowships at Illinois.gov.