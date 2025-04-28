Intercultural Awards Ceremony Honors North Park Students, Faculty, Alumni

The North Park community gathered in early April to celebrate those who have significantly contributed to campus diversity. In his opening remarks, Director of Intercultural Student Affairs Rashad Hanna praised the assembled crowd for being committed to “doing life together.”

“We’re creating spaces where students feel like they belong, and together we’re committed to ensuring that interculturalism will remain the centerfold of our university community,” Hanna said.

In her remarks, President Mary K. Surridge said the intercultural distinctive is important because it reflects the Biblical principles at North Park’s foundation.

The awards and their recipients were as follows:

Champion of Diversity Award: Evelyn Aucutt, senior director of academic engagement and student success

Impactful Alumni Award: Barrington Price BS '06, CEO of Dominican University's Chicago campus

Honors Convocation Award: Fidelie Futi, North Park University senior

Director's Award: Yamileth Gonzalez, North Park University senior

Registered Student Organization of the Year: Latin American Student Organization

The ceremony ended with student leaders receiving their colorful, hand-stitched graduation stoles. As Hanna presented the stoles alongside President Surridge, he said, “These represent the weight of what you’ve carried as student leaders.”