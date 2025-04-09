Life Worth Living  Co-author Visits North Park University 

Dr. Ryan McAnnally-Linz, associate director of the Yale Center for Faith & Culture and co-author of the New York Times bestseller Life Worth Living, visited North Park University on March 26 for an event series with the theme “What Makes Life Worth Living?”.

North Park’s Center for Civic Engagement, Office of Intercultural Student Affairs, Office of the Provost, and University Ministries hosted the series inspired by McAnnally-Linz’s book, which is based on Yale University’s most in-demand course of the same name.

The events open to the campus community included a chapel service, Catalyst on Campus, and Fika Forum, at which the discussions encouraged participants to consider their own definitions of a meaningful life and how their values shape their choices. Later in the evening, select students shared a meal and conversation with McAnnally-Linz to dive even deeper into the theme.

Life Worth Living—and, by extension, the event series—is significant to North Park, as all three co-authors have connections to the Evangelical Covenant Church. By weaving perspectives from multiple faith and philosophical traditions, the book and events invited individuals to explore what it means to live purposefully.