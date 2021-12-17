Lincoln Academy of Illinois Awards Ellen Hilbrands with 2021 Laureate

“This is a really big honor which comes with great endorsement and pride and delight,” said President Surridge.

An ever-present inquisitive mind Hilbrands approaches her classes with a committed-to-learn work ethic. In her Justice in Education course, the first as a Sociology major right after switching from Elementary Education, she left each class with more questions than answers. “I was excited to attend the next class and anticipate what new conversations and insights we would have together,” said Hilbrands.

Well-regarded across campus, the Grand Rapids, MI, native connects with her peers taking on a variety of leadership roles including: organizing events such visiting art exhibits and touring Cabrini Green’s gentrification process; partnering with UMin for Friday Night Street Ministry; and serving as a University Ambassador for Admissions, SGA’s Religious Life Representative, Senior Class Senator, and Sociology Club Treasurer.

Doing more than expected is Hilbrands’ trademark. In her Methods of Social Science Research course, Hilbrands took on extra work to prepare her class research paper to be presented at the Midwestern Sociological Society’s 2021 Conference in Chicago March 2022.

Inspired by engaging in conversations about the ways to support one another in the community, Hilbrands generously gives back to the community sharing her passion for learning and own knowledge as a fifth grade reading tutor at Hibbard Elementary School and establishing an online, inter-generational book club.

“Thank you for your commitment to the classroom and on a co-curricular basis, which we will honor at the Spring Convocation,” Surridge said.

Hilbrands is a member of the Gospel Choir and has spent her summers as Kids College Camp Counselor, Kids College Camp Teacher, and Youth Services Intern at World Relief. Post-graduation, Hilbrands plans to stay and work in Chicago in a school or non-profit environment and then attend graduate school.

Hilbrands is already preparing how she can apply her Sociology degree towards realistic solutions to social issues. “I am excited to make a difference in how humanity can continuously work together to combat injustices in a way that preserves the dignity of each and every person,” said Hilbrands.

About the Lincoln Academy of Illinois

Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award and thereby becomes a Student Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois…In the spirit of Lincoln, Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service on campus and beyond in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity, and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. Nominees demonstrate strong leadership aptitude and the characteristics of Abraham Lincoln that made him someone who inspired and transformed the world for generations: integrity, courage, honesty, and empathy.