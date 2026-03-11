Men’s Basketball Post-Season Marked by Grit

After a dramatic double-overtime quarterfinal victory over Wheaton College on February 24, North Park University’s men’s basketball team advanced to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament semifinals to face top-seeded and nationally ranked Illinois Wesleyan University. The Titans entered the matchup with a 13–3 conference record and home-court advantage, presenting a challenge for the Vikings as they looked to continue their postseason run.

On February 27, North Park battled but ultimately fell to Illinois Wesleyan, 80–70. CCIW First Team member Mike Cuvkovic was unable to play, but Kolden Vanlandingham, Lazario Cornish, and William Bates stepped up, keeping the score tight throughout the game.

Despite the defeat, North Park’s playoff push highlighted the team’s resilience. The Vikings, appearing in their fourth straight CCIW Tournament, concluded the season with a 16–11 record, besting last year’s 14–12.