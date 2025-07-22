North Park Alumna Named Chief Learning Officer at National Medical Group featured image background
July 22, 2025

North Park Alumna Named Chief Learning Officer at National Medical Group

Beth Hayson MBA ’08 has been named chief learning and publications officer at the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).

“With more than two decades of experience in continuing medical education, strategic leadership, and instructional design, Beth brings a wealth of driving innovation in healthcare learning environments,” an ASGE spokesperson said.

Before joining ASGE, Hayson held positions at the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, most recently as associate executive director, continuing education, meetings, and exhibitions. She has also worked for Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

