North Park Alumna Starts Cutting-Edge Dermatology Practice

Paige Lepp MSN ’13 has opened On the Spot Dermatology, a Glenview-based skin care practice designed to provide immediate, cost-effective solutions to patients with less-complex skin concerns.

“I’ve seen firsthand how frustrating it can be for patients to wait weeks or even months for a dermatology appointment,” Lepp said. “We’re dedicated to addressing patients’ concerns immediately, allowing them to receive the care they need without unnecessary delays.”

Lepp, who also has an undergraduate degree from Indiana University Bloomington, has 16 combined years of nursing experience in dermatology and emergency medicine. Her practice will meet the growing demand for quick-care dermatology services.

Read more here.