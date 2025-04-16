North Park Alumnus Named CEO of Interfaith America

Adam Phillips MDiv ’06 has been named CEO of Interfaith America, a nonprofit organization that strives to strengthen the country by building relationships between diverse faith communities.

Phillips has more than 25 years of leadership experience, having founded church congregations and most recently serving in the Biden-Harris administration as executive director of local, faith, and transformative partnerships at the United States Agency for International Development.

“It’s pretty exciting to see how we’ve more than doubled in size and scope in the past few years,” Phillips said in a statement. “[We’ve become] an industry leader in interfaith diversity work in corporate America and a national leader in seeking the promise of America’s diverse democracy through our civic partnerships.”

Interfaith America was founded in 2002 with the idea that religious differences should serve as a bridge of cooperation rather than a barrier of division. Read more here.