North Park Alumnus Named Executive at the National Restaurant Association

Karl Dahlgren BA ’91 has been named chief product officer of the National Restaurant Association, where he will help lead the ServSafe unit, which trains food service workers to handle food safely to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Dahlgren, who also has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, has more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning banking, technology, nonprofit, and training sectors, the association said in a statement. His background includes steering organizations through transformative initiatives, including market expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational turnarounds.

“I am honored to join the National Restaurant Association at such an important time in the industry,” said Dahlgren. “I am excited to work with a talented team … Together, we’ll drive innovation and support operators in building resilient, future-ready businesses.”

