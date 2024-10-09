North Park Alumnus Named President at Trustmark

John Anderson BA ’89 has been named President of Trustmark Voluntary Benefits. He will oversee three of Trustmark Mutual Holding Company’s operating divisions.

Anderson has worked in various roles at the company—which offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits—since 1990, gradually rising through the ranks from contract analyst to his latest role as executive vice president.

“John is an experienced and tested leader with a passion for Trustmark, its partners, and customers,” Trustmark CEO John Slawin said in a statement. “Over the course of his career, John has led two of Trustmark’s three businesses and delivered record results.”

Anderson, who majored in math at North Park, said he’s honored to take on his new position. “I’ve always believed that what differentiates Trustmark is our mission: helping people increase well-being and financial security, and how we live that mission by building trusted relationships and delivering caring service,” Anderson said in a statement.