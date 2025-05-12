North Park Alumnus Receives Marquis Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award

Marquis Who’s Who, an international publisher of autobiographical profiles, has recognized Brian Zeid MBA ’99 with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for his career achievements in accounting.

Zeid has spent most of his career as an accountant at the University of Illinois Chicago, where he is also a member of the Chancellor’s Committee on Sustainability and the Business and Finance Services Reporting Committee. Marquis lauded Zeid for his role in managing financial operations and ensuring compliance with accounting standards.

“Mr. Zeid’s role involves meticulous attention to detail and a strong commitment to accuracy, reflecting his dedication to the field,” Marquis said.

Since 1899, Marquis has printed a “Who’s Who” of accomplished individuals and innovators from the worlds of politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment.