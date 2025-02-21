North Park and Illinois College Partner in Guaranteed Admission for Athletic Training Program

North Park University has reached an affiliation agreement with Illinois College in which North Park will guarantee admission for two Illinois College graduates into North Park’s Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program.

Viable candidates must graduate from Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois, said Andrew Lundgren, North Park’s athletic training program director and an associate professor of athletic training.

As part of the program, Illinois College faculty will recommend candidates for North Park’s MSAT program for the two guaranteed spots. Then, those chosen must go through the same application process as other candidates.

“We have found there are students drawn to North Park’s program because we’re in Chicago,” Lundgren said. “We have so many professional sports teams and clinical opportunities, and that’s a huge draw for athletic training students.”

Partnering with trusted institutions allows North Park to recruit strong applicants, said Lundgren, who is in talks to enter partnerships with additional schools. North Park is uniquely positioned to offer a high-quality MSAT degree, with its Chicago location, cutting-edge facilities, and hands-on training.