North Park Architect Discusses Campus Buildings on Podcast

Architect William Ketcham, who has spent 26 years designing structures for North Park University (NPU), discussed campus planning and development in a recent Design Hive podcast episode.

Ketcham, principal of the Higher Education and Residential sectors at Stantec, is known for creating beautiful spaces with particular attention to detail, light, and color. At NPU, he is perhaps best known for designing the Nancy and G. Timothy Johnson Center for Science and Community Life and the Nursing Simulation Lab.

During the podcast, Ketcham talks about balancing donor desires with campus needs, the role of place-making in campus development, and his growing respect for architectural tradition.

