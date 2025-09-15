North Park Celebrates 100th Homecoming

North Park alumni and friends are invited to the 100th Homecoming celebration from October 2–4, featuring a family-friendly festival with a petting zoo, face-painting booth, bounce house, and mechanical bull.

North Park University Athletics will host a full weekend of activities, including home games for the football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball teams. Between games on October 3, attendees are encouraged to stop by the Homecoming Festival for food from local favorites Tre Kronor and Los Asadores, plus Chicago-style hot dogs and homemade chili.

In a ceremony in Anderson Chapel on October 2 at 5:30 p.m., North Park will jointly honor Hilary Applequist BS ’00 and Greg Applequist BS ’00, MDiv ’08 with the Distinguished Alumni Award; Owen Youngman BA ’75 will also receive the Distinguished Alumni Award. David Potter BA ’15 and Daniela I. Pojmaevich BA, BS ’15 will each receive the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

Other events include the Homecoming Music Showcase, the Viking River Run, and a historic campus tour. View the full schedule here.

Continuing tradition, an alum designed the Homecoming sweatshirt, which is included with the price of admission. Crystal Santiago’s BA ’20 design is an homage to Chicago, North Park’s home.

Attendees can purchase tickets for $60 in advance or $70 on the day of the event. Students have access to all Homecoming festivities with a valid student ID. Faculty and staff can email alumni@northpark.edu to receive one complimentary ticket and an additional ticket for $30.