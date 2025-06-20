North Park Graduates Second-Largest Class Ever

The 472 students who graduated in North Park University’s Commencement this spring represent its second-largest class ever. In addition, 16 students were awarded the Ahnfeldt Medallion for having a 4.0 grade point average. Typically, North Park awards no more than six medallions.

Friends and families packed the Helwig Recreation Center for the ceremony on May 10. President Mary K. Surridge asked graduating students to stand and applaud their loved ones in a show of appreciation for their support.

“We rejoice with you on this glorious day, and we congratulate you on your perseverance in reaching this important milestone,” President Surridge told the graduates.

This spring 2025 graduating class is a 37% increase compared to last year and 17% larger than North Park’s five-year average. North Park’s largest graduating class was in 2017, with 478 students.