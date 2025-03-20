North Park Preps for 10th Annual Blue & Gold Day

North Park will celebrate its 10th annual 24-hour day of giving on April 24 with a week’s worth of activities, including a dodgeball tournament, a party on the Green Space in front of the Johnson Center, and a virtual North Park history lesson.

Events kick off on April 22 and continue throughout the week with on-campus happenings like yoga, wall-climbing, plogging, and a special chapel service and a virtual historical overview of North Park’s campus with archivist Andy Meyer. View the full event schedule.

Friends and alumni are encouraged to participate in person or remotely by donating funds, wearing blue and gold, and sharing their Viking pride on social media. Funds will benefit the North Park Fund, Student Care Fund, and the Viking Club, providing students with financial assistance and infrastructure improvements to promote academic and athletic excellence.

North Park appreciates gifts of any size, as each makes a difference in students’ lives. Donate and follow the action here.