North Park Student Represents ANY in CBS Interview

Aayesha Memon, a third-year North Park University student, was featured on CBS News Chicago for her role as a fellow with America Needs You (ANY). Nationally, only 28% of first-generation college students graduate. ANY, a nonprofit, helps them succeed through mentorship and professional development. As a result, 85% of their fellows become college graduates.

Memon discovered ANY through North Park’s Career Development Office, where Director Cristina Ricano, a former ANY fellow, referred Memon to the program. Memon soon begins her second internship while attending North Park, and she credits ANY with guiding her.