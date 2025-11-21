North Park University Debuts New, User-Friendly Website Designs

North Park University (NPU) has redesigned its website and the North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS) site, featuring clean, modern designs that facilitate smoother navigation for faculty, staff, and current and prospective students.

University Marketing and Communications (UMC) managed the NPU redesign, spearheaded by Senior Director Ana Funduk, Creative Director Susannah Kim, Marketing Director Lindsey Post Robinson, Communications Director Kennedy Murphy, and Digital Content Manager Megan Lewis.

“This project was about collaboration—both within UMC and across the university—guiding decisions and creating a site that reflects who we are with a more focused set of pages to support that clarity,” said Funduk.

“The end result made the site not only more intuitive but introduced a fresh, modern design that reflects who we are today,” said Lewis, who guided content changes.

Kim, who led the design aspect, said the new design brings the site up to current standards.

“By translating our updated brand into a cohesive digital system, the new website organizes content more clearly and delivers a user-friendly experience grounded in web best practices,” Kim said.

The NPTS site redesign was led by communications consultant Chris Ridgeway in collaboration with Vice President for Church Relations and Dean of the Seminary Rev. Dr. Dennis R. Edwards, Dean of Seminary Faculty Dr. Hauna Ondrey, Director of Seminary Academic Programming Alexandria Macias, and seminary faculty.

Both websites now also feature significantly improved mobile functionality, meeting users where they are.