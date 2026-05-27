North Park University Named a Best College for Women

Newsweek included North Park University on its inaugural list of America’s Best Colleges for Women, a ranking in partnership with Gender Fair and using a methodology derived from the Women’s Empowerment Principles as established by the United Nations Global Compact and UN Women.

With the intention of helping women choose an institution that empowers them, the ranking is exclusive to schools that employ 20 or more women in academic roles and have 1,000 or more students. It considers their statistics regarding female leadership, fair pay and policies, women’s safety, and opportunities for students and faculty from diverse backgrounds.

Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham remarked, “Earning a place on America’s Best Colleges for Women list reflects an environment that meaningfully supports women’s success.”

Read more about the ranking.