North Park University Professor Discusses Living in Sweden for Podcast

Dr. Chad Eric Bergman, North Park University’s director of the Center for Scandinavian Studies—and associate dean of the School of Music, Art, and Theatre, and professor of theatre—was recently a guest on the podcast NightSide with Dan Rea, where he discussed the benefits of spending time in a country outside of the United States.

The podcast producers said they tapped Bergman after a long search for someone deeply embedded both in American culture and the culture of a place with high happiness ratings. For Bergman, that place is Sweden.

On the podcast, Bergman discussed Sweden’s unique approach to education, the outdoors, and healthcare. He noted that in Sweden, doctors will prescribe “a walk in the woods” to treat depression as opposed to medication.

Listen to the podcast on iHeartRadio or your preferred listening platform.